Motorbike stolen from garage

Police are appealing for witnesses after a vehicle was stolen in Blyth.

Thieves entered a garage and stole a distinctive motorbike between 11pm on Tuesday and 7.30am on Wednesday.

It is a 1981 Yamaha TY250 trials bike with white panels and red highlights to the frame, seat and forks, with a micron silencer. It has taken three years to restore and is in excellent condition – it is valued at £4,000.

Northumbria Police is appealing for anyone with details about the burglary and the whereabouts of the vehicle. Officers also want to speak to anyone who may have been offered this bike for sale.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting reference number 189 of 31/08/16, or ring the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.