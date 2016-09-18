Motorists warned of key roadworks taking place

Motorists are being advised of a series of roadworks taking place in the region.

Highways England is planning the following roadworks on key roads this week.

A1 Morpeth: There will be work ongoing until spring 2017 for the construction of a bypass. There will be various phases of daytime and night time lane and carriageway closures, with narrow lanes and a 40mph speed restriction in place. There will also be a 24 hour lane closure in place north and southbound until the project is completed.

A19 Silverlink, North Shields: There will be various phases of overnight lane closures between 8pm and 6am for interchange improvement work. There will also be a 24 hour 30mph speed restriction with narrow lanes.

A1 junction 56 Barton to junction 51 Leeming Bar: There will be phases of overnight lane closures and full carriageway closures while work takes place to upgrade the road to motorway standard. There will also be narrow lanes and a 50mph speed restriction 24 hours a day. From Monday, September 19, to Wednesday there will be a closure northbound at Scotch Corner with traffic being diverted up and over the junction. Then on Thursday, September 22, and Friday there will be a closure northbound between junction 50 and Scotch Corner, and southbound between Scotch Corner and junction 51. On Saturday, September 24, and Sunday there will be a closure north and southbound between Scotch Corner and junction 56. All these closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, with diversions in place. The project is due to be completed by summer 2017.

A1 junctions 68 to 69, Newcastle Gateshead Western Bypass: There will be various overnight slip road closures taking place at junctions 68 and 69.

A1 Blaydon Haugh Viaduct, Newcastle Upon Tyne: There is a 50mph limit in operation over Blaydon Haugh Viaduct due to the installation of temporary plates over defective viaduct joints.

A194M Blackfell, Gateshead: There will be a carriageway closure northbound with a lane closure southbound for maintenance work. This will take place until early December between 8pm and 6am.

A696 Black Callerton, Newcastle: There will be a daytime lane closure northbound for survey work. This will take place until Wednesday, September 21, between 9.30am and 3.30pm.