New jobs at police force

Northumbria Police is launching its biggest recruitment campaign in nearly a decade – giving people the chance to ‘be the difference’.

Moves are under way to enable more than 600 recruits to join the force over the next three years.

There are 200 different roles open to officers at the force including work on patrol, on our roads and in some of the more specialist positions like dog handling or working with police horses.

There will also be a number of opportunities for new police staff and police volunteers.

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner Vera Baird said: “The force is full of ambition to be the very best it can be and it’s important that we find talent from all backgrounds to help bring these ambitions to life and become even stronger.”

For more details, visit careers.northumbria.police.uk