New parking plan at hospital

The parking management system is to go live at The Northumbria hospital, Cramlington, at 6am on Thursday.

Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust’s parking system will allow patients and visitors to pay on exit with many options to pay as the payment machines take coins and notes, as well as credit and debit cards.

The first 20 minutes of parking is free so if a patient/visitor takes a ticket and exits the car park within 20 minutes, there will be no charge. The charge for more than 20 minutes up to 24 hours from the time the ticket is issued will cost a flat fee of £1.

Patients and visitors using the car park from Thursday onwards will take a ticket to raise the barrier to gain entry to the car park. They will then use this ticket to pay at a pay station before leaving.

There will be no change for blue disabled badge holders who are exempt from charges.