Police appeal for missing Northumberland teen

Missing Chloe Palmer

Police are appealing for help to find a missing Northumberland teenager.

Chloe Palmer, 15, from Brinkburn Avenue in Cramlington, was reported missing on Thursday, September 1.

She is believed to have travelled to the Darlington area and anyone who knows her whereabouts is asked to contact police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 25 010916.

