Police issue Pokémon Go warning for Newbiggin

Police are reminding motorists heading to Pokémon Go sites to stay safe after complaints about drivers abusing the one-way system in Newbiggin.

The warning comes after residents of Beach Terrace saw an increase in drivers putting themselves and others at risk by abusing the one-way system in the town.

Local people called police after noticing more drivers defying the one-way system to go to a site popular with Pokémon Go mobile gamers, at an area of the beach known locally as Needles Eye at Spittal Point.

Neighbourhood PC Carly Gibson, who polices the Newbiggin-by-the-Sea area, said: “We don’t want to stop people playing this game, which has been a real craze this summer, but we do want to keep our roads and residential areas safe. We’re reminding people to abide by the rules of the road and not to take risks by going the wrong way round this seaside road.

“We’re monitoring the area and will take action against those found flouting the law and endangering other road users. We want people to be considerate, to drive carefully and safely while enjoying the local amenities, including any Pokémon creatures they can capture.”

Visitors to the area should use the public car park near the Aged Miner’s Homes on Melrose Terrace or Links Quarry and sewage works to gain access to the area.

Anyone with concerns about road safety or other policing issues should contact their local neighbourhood policing team on 101.