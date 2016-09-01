Prepare for VW invasion

A Northumberland attraction is gearing up for an invasion of Beetles and campervans as it hosts a rally.

VW owners from all over the north east will head to Woodhorn on Saturday for the museum’s first VW Rally.

This new one-day event offers an opportunity for Volkswagen enthusiasts to show off their classic cars and campers, and for the public to get up really close to these distinctive vehicles.

The rally has been organised by volunteer VW enthusiasts Andy Symonds and Alex Henry, and they are certain it will be a big hit with visitors.

“Anyone who has a classic VW will know that people of all ages, young and old, smile and wave as you are driving along,” Andy said.

“At a VW event, everyone seems to really appreciate the chance to get up close to these iconic vehicles. With this rally set at Woodhorn museum, we are sure there will be even more smiles than a normal VW event.”

“We are expecting over 50 classic, air cooled VW vehicles, including the iconic VW Beetle, the camper vans people know and love, as well as others, such as the Karmann Ghia, which the general public might not be as familiar with.”

The event runs from 11am to 5pm on Saturday. Admission is free. Normal parking charges apply.