Public meeting about ‘standing up for town’

A public meeting to discuss the future of Newbiggin will take place on Tuesday.

The event, called The Newbiggin Primary, is an initiative of the North East Party and it will be chaired by its secretary Hilton Dawson, who grew up in the town.

He said: “Newbiggin is a great community. It has a proud history of bravery and resilience through hardship and it is full of talented and able people, many of whom work hard for their community.

“However, it is being treated disgracefully at the moment. Two recent examples have been over the removal of GP services and the broken promise of a new library.

“The Newbiggin Primary is an idea borrowed from America. It’s a public meeting to talk about standing up for the town.

“It will be a positive meeting, where people will be able to have their say about the future and to share ideas about how to make Newbiggin even better.

“We’ll also be asking if you could represent Newbiggin well or support others to do so as there are elections to the town council and county council next May.”

The meeting is being held in the Community Activity Centre, Gibson Street, between 7pm and 9pm.