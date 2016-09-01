Pupils go to the dogs

Charity work is a pet subject for kind-hearted Bedlington pupils.

For a group from Bedlingtonshire Community High School has spent all year collecting donations for the Newcastle Dog and Cat Shelter.

A total of £61.59 was raised from stalls at the school’s Christmas market, while two suitcases were filled with food, biscuits, collars, leads and newspapers.

The youngsters were delighted to visit the shelter earlier this summer to hand over the donations, and were given a tour to see some of the animals their efforts will help.

Fourteen-year-old Joel Lynn said: “When I was younger we got my dog from a shelter, she is called Suzie. This is why I wanted to do this project.

“I really wanted to give something back to the shelter and help other dogs and cats to have a happy life.”