Range of quality art by the seaside

Artists and groups will be showcasing their work at the Newbiggin Maritime Festival this weekend.

There will be art exhibitions in unexpected places throughout the village – fromthe derelict Rocket House to the beautifully restored St Mark’s Church.

The pieces include stained glass, papier mache, the written word, paint and even knitting with driftwood.

Activities are taking place in Newbiggin on Saturday, Sunday and Monday to coincide with the Tall Ships Regatta at Blyth.

North East artists Jane Sutcliff and Lyn Killeen are installing an exhibition, Lost Souls, in the Rocket House.

Their unique art reflects the sacrifices made by the rescue services in Newbiggin to enable future generations to live to tell the tale.

The Little Gems Art Gallery, Woodhorn Road, is hosting art classes for children and adults. It is currently busy preparing a stunning stained glass window depicting one of the Tall Ships visiting Blyth.

Newbiggin Genealogy Project will hold art workshops and exhibitions in St Mark’s Activity Centre, Gibson Street, which will include works by Jane Sutcliff, Liz Read, Gordon Highmore and Callum Leslie.

Callum has published A Grand Old Man about Campbell Storey (a relative through his grandmother), whose incredible brave actions led to his death in 1972 while saving others in danger at sea.

The project’s information boards relating to Newbiggin’s heritage will also be on display.

Newbiggin Maritime Centre will have Tall Ships papier mache models made by five groups at community centres in Blyth, Ashington and Alnwick who took part in Northumberland County Council’s Communication through Art and Design programme.

The model names include Copernicus, Charles Darwin and Desert Island Discs.

All exhibitions have free admission and will run from 10am to 4pm each day.