Recognition for business

A Cramlington-based company is celebrating after picking up a top award.

The local branch of Renown Group won a Supplier Recognition Award from the prestigious global aerospace firm Lockheed Martin for its co-operation and work ethic, and in appreciation for their ongoing support.

Jimmy Sinclair, Renown Group’s operations manager, said: “This award is fantastic recognition for the work that has been put into this project.

“Our engineering team has worked closely with the client to deliver complex components to the assembly line where communication has been key, and we are delighted to receive this award.”

Tom Moody, Renown Engineering’s technical manager was commended for his excellent communication skills, detailed updates, quick turnarounds, and a general high level of customer service.

Tom said: “We are glad to see the relationship between operators and suppliers advancing with the Renown Group positively contributing towards communication improvements.”

Renown Group has seven divisions over three sites across the north east delivering engineering solutions to industries such as defence, oil and gas, marine, energy and healthcare.