Reward is offered for hat return

A reward is being offered for the return of a hat lost on a Northumberland beach.

Lynsey Sawyer and her partner were walking along the beach near Druridge Bay Country Park last month when he lost his hat.

After realising the hat was gone, the pair returned to the beach and contacted nearby caravan parks but have been unable to find it.

The cream hat features cream shells, with a turqoise edge and a turqouise badge that is fading.

Lynsey said: “The hat has huge sentimental value to him and he’s an absolutely broken man without it. We are so desperate to find it.

“We would love to get the hat back.”

Anyone who can help should contact Lynsey on 07402 269215.