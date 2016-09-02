Rising star entry for town team

Ashington is in the running to win up to £10,000 in prize money as part of a nationwide search for Britain’s best and most revitalised high streets.

The town is one of the first areas to be entered for the rising star category of the Great British High Street of the Year competition, which recognises areas that are turning fortunes around.

The work of Ashington Town Team over the past few years includes collaborating with local councils and community groups for the on-going project to open up Station Road and holding the first Farmers and Crafts Market, with other projects in the pipeline.

High streets minister Andrew Percy said: “Our local high streets remain the life and soul of towns, villages and cities across the country and I’d encourage as many of them as possible to enter this year’s competition via www.thegreatbritishhighstreet.co.uk before the closing date of Friday, September 9.”