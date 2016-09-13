Ryan pounds the streets in Great North Run

A runner took part in the world’s biggest half marathon to raise money for a charity close to his heart.

Ryan Hall, from Blyth, was among the tens of thousands of runners who took part in the Great North Run on Sunday, completing the 13-miles from Newcastle to South Shields in a time of four hours two minutes.

The 20-year-old, who suffers from Downs Syndrome, was raising money for Downs Syndrome North East and is hoping to raise over £500.

His mother Alison said: “It was hard work in the heat.”

Ryan also plays football for Newcastle United Ds Active team and does circuit training at Millennium Martial Arts Blyth.