Ryan pounds the streets in Great North Run

A runner took part in the world’s biggest half marathon to raise money for a charity close to his heart.
Ryan Hall, from Blyth, was among the tens of thousands of runners who took part in the Great North Run on Sunday, completing the 13-miles from Newcastle to South Shields in a time of four hours two minutes.
The 20-year-old, who suffers from Downs Syndrome, was raising money for Downs Syndrome North East and is hoping to raise over £500.
His mother Alison said: “It was hard work in the heat.”
Ryan also plays football for Newcastle United Ds Active team and does circuit training at Millennium Martial Arts Blyth.
Almost Done!
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.