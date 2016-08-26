Searching for mentors

Volunteers are needed to help a charity engage with youngsters in Northumberland.

Bedlington-based Leading Link is working with Northumberland County Council to support young people with emotional health issues.

But adult volunteer mentors are needed to help deliver the project, whether they can assist with transport, act as a listening ear, or take part in outings and workshops.

Leading Link manager Lyn Horton said: “There are many ways that people with life experience can help.”

Volunteers will receive full support and training in various courses, as well as have monthly get-togethers and an awards evening.

Businesses are also invited to get involved through sponsorship opportunities or staff development sessions.

For further information contact Lyn Horton on 01670 820088.