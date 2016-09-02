Sizzling open day for horticultural centre

A sizzling barbecue, fresh organic vegetables and live jazz are all on offer at the Sleekburn Horticultural Training Unit’s September open day.

The busy training facility is opening its doors on Saturday, between 11am and 2pm.

Visitors can pop in, enjoy a barbecue and live music from the internationally renowned Jazz Clams, and take a tour around the purpose-built training unit, which includes several acres of vegetable and soft fruit patches, greenhouses, a potting shed, secret gardens and the stable building and paddock, which is home to the centre’s resident horses.

Produce on sale will be freshly picked and all money from the sales will be reinvested back into the service.

The centre is used by adults with learning disabilities and is managed by Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust on behalf of Northumberland County Council.