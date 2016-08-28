SLIDESHOW: A snapshot of fun from the Tall Ships

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

While the weather might not be playing ball today, here's a look at some of yesterday's fun in the sun at the Tall Ships Regatta.

More than 100,000 people are expected to flock to Blyth for this weekend's free event, with more than 20 magnificent Tall Ships berthed at the quayside and one-and-a-half miles of fabulous entertainment for all the family.

Fun with Let's Circus.

It's the biggest event Northumberland has ever hosted, climaxing tomorrow with a spectacular Parade of Sail at 2pm when the ships set off for a 500-nautical-mile journey to Gothenburg in Sweden.

Keep up to date with all the action via our live blog, www.newspostleader.co.uk/live/event?2291187

Remember to use the hashtag #TallShipsBlyth to join in.