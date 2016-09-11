Southbound sliproad from A1 onto A19 currently closed

Police are currently dealing with an incident on the A1 southbound sliproad onto the A19 at the Seaton Burn roundabout.

It is thought there was a collision between two vehicles that happened around 3.30pm. One man has been injured although the extent of his injuries are not yet known.

The sliproad is currently closed and is expected to be closed for around three hours while inquiries are carried out into the collision.

Officers are keen to trace a black Citroen C2 in the area at the time. Any witnesses are asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101, quoting reference number 777 11/09/16.