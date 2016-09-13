Stephen gunning for gold in Brazil

Northumberland’s paralympic hero will be gunning for gold today (Tuesday).

Stephen Miller, from Cramlington, is competing in his sixth Paralympic Games.

He is due to take to the field at the Olympic Stadium in Rio, Brazil, at 2pm (GMT) as he takes part in the F32 club throw – the equivalent to the javelin for his disability.

He is due to go fifth out of the ten who made the final of the competition.

Stephen faces tough competition from Poland’s Maciej Sochal.

Stephen, who was born with cerebral palsy, won Paralympic gold at Atlanta in 1996 – becoming Great Britain’s youngest ever track and field champion at 16.

He repeated the feat at Sydney in 2000 and Athens in 2004 followed by a silver in Beijing eight years ago.

His performance at London 2012, where he was captain of the men’s athletics squad, was hampered by a hip injury and he has since had a hip replacement.

Follow his progress in the competition today online at www.newspostleader.co.uk