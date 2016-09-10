Students up to challenge

New high school pupils are more than prepared for their next stage after learning about student life.

A number of youngsters who have moved up to Bedlingtonshire Community High School this month enjoyed a campus challenge at Newcastle University.

The group, from Mowbray, Choppington, Stakeford and Cambois primary schools, took part in the event this summer organised by the university and the Newcastle United Foundation.

They followed clues to campus buildings and monuments, took part in a business lecture, found out about famous past students, such as Rowan Atkinson, and tried on graduation robes.