Tall Ships park and ride car parks fully open

The park and ride south car park is now fully open following it's temporary closure yesterday due to the bad weather.

Visitors to the final day of the North Sea Tall Ships Regatta will enjoy the spectacular Parade of Sail; when the Tall Ships will sail from Blyth, southwards to St Mary's lighthouse before sailing five miles out to sea to start the race to Gothenburg.

The ships will start to leave to the port of Blyth from 1pm today, with the parade of sail expected to take place until 2.30pm.

As a result the ships are not available for the public to board today, but are available to view this morning.

The event will include a range of other entertainment until it closes at 5pm today.