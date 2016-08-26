Top class GCSE results for Laura

A Bedlington teenager was among this year’s star GCSE pupils.

Laura Neill achieved what is known as an A-hat in further maths – this is the equivalent of an A**.

She also received eight A* grades and an A to go with the A* for French that she did a year early in her own time.

The 16-year-old, a pupil at Dame Allan’s Schools in Newcastle, said: “I worked really hard for my GCSE examinations.

“I found some of the mock papers very difficult, so I wasn’t expecting to do this well at all.

“I’m looking forward to coming back to Dame Allan’s for Sixth Form. I plan to study maths, physics, chemistry and economics for my A-levels.”

Laura also captained the Dame Allan’s Schools’ squash team to be age group national champions for two years in a row.