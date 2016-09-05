Top marks for school technology

Technology’s going down a treat at Cramlington school as it claims a prestigious accolade.

Cragside Church of England Primary School has received the ICT Mark for its use of technology in both administration and across the curriculum.

The award recognises that the school has undertaken a thorough review of its technology usage and has also satisfied an assessor that its provision has met or exceeded national standards.

Subject leader Emma Rennison said: “I am really pleased that the presentation of this award shows recognition of the excellent work that is taking place at Cragside Primary School.

“Applying for the award really brought into focus the ICT work that we are doing each and every day.

“All the children and staff deserve credit for this achievement.”

Mark Chambers, chief executive of Naace, the education technology association, said: “Cragside Primary School thoroughly deserves the accolade of an ICT Mark accreditation.

“It clearly demonstrates how important it is to take a whole school approach to using technology in schools.

“We look forward to working with Cragside Primary to demonstrate how technology can have a substantial impact on learner outcomes in the future.”