Town centre plans progressing well

A £10million scheme to redevelop Bedlington town centre has reached a number of key milestones, officials have revealed.

Northumberland County Council’s economic development partner Arch has been leading the scheme.

And the progress being made has been welcomed by all four county councillors representing the area.

Arch has submitted a pre-planning application designed to open up dialogue with the county council planning department.

In addition, Thompson’s of Prudhoe, which demolished the old Tesco site on schedule, handed the site back to Arch which will mean the start of test bore holes in preparation for actual construction, which is expected to start early next year.

Arch also revealed that it is in commercial negotiations with a number of nationally recognised companies and that it is committed to attracting the ‘strongest retail offer for the site as possible’.

Chairman of Arch and deputy leader of the county council Dave Ledger said: “It’s full steam ahead for the Bedlington development and we’re on track to deliver an exciting addition to the town through this commercial development.

“We’ve submitted pre-planning applications, we’re now in a position to commence testing on the site and we’re talking seriously to potential retail investors in the site.

“These are commercial discussions and they mean they’re conducted outside of detail public view but the town can be sure we’re committed to getting the best deal possible for Bedlington”.

Bedlington councillors Alyson Wallace and Val Tyler said: “This is another welcome step forward and it demonstrates that we’re keen to get on with the Bedlington investment plan which so far has seen over £27million invested in the town.”

“From the High School to Gallagher Park, the town is seeing the biggest investment in generations from this administration.

“The town centre development will see a rebirth of Bedlington and they’re will be great opportunities for residents and businesses alike.”