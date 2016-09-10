Treasure trail of poems helps highlight Park

A digital treasure trail of spoken poems has been launched.

The unique collaboration between poet Simon Armitage and the Northumberland National Park Authority is available on mobile devices at specific locations throughout the Park.

Poems in the Air is a collection of six new poems by Simon which are inspired by serene hidden gems.

Using the Poems in the Air mobile app, visitors can follow in Simon’s footsteps and listen to him reading his poems in the exact places that inspired them.

Simon said: “I was excited by the concept of poems that are not written down, and only exist within landscape.

“It was a simple idea aiming to combine poetry and the landscape to engage people with six places across the Park.

“The concept appealed to me because in terms of the landscape it is very non-interventionist, relying on the invisible airwaves and whatever communication devices people happen to bring with them. Each poem is my personal, imaginative response to capturing the spirit and feel of these unique places in the Park.”

Tony Gates, chief executive of Northumberland National Park, said: “We are very excited to launch Poems in the Air with Simon.”

“Through digital technology we are using the arts to create a very unique way for people to experience the landscape of the National Park.

“Simon is helping us to challenge public expectations of landscape art by creating works that invite audiences to take the time to venture into the Park and think about what it means to them personally.

“Through innovative partnerships and projects like this, we can use technology to reach out to new audiences and encourage tech-savvy visitors of all ages to come and explore our fantastic wild places and enjoy the special qualities of the National Park and the rich history and heritage of Northumberland.”