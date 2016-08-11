Tribute to a fallen hero

A solemn ceremony has been held to remember a soldier of the First World War.

Six serving members and one retired of Command and Support Squadron (Northumberland Hussars) The Queen’s Own Yeomanry gathered in Cowpen Cemetery to pay tribute to Trooper George Joseph Calderwood Hand.

Trooper Hand had moved to Blyth from Byker in 1901, living in Plessey Road, then Croft Road. He died of a war-related illness in York Hospital on August 2, 1916, while serving in the Northumberland Hussars, and was buried with a Commonwealth War Graves Commission headstone.

He had also served with the Household Cavalry and Northumberland Fusiliers.

On the 100th anniversary of his death, a history of his life was read, followed by the Regimental Collect of the Queen’s Own Yeomanry, and the Act of Remembrance.