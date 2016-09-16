UPDATE: Missing Northumberland man found safe and well

Police have said they have found a missing Northumberland man.

Rikki Broom, 32, from Richard Street, in Blyth, was reported as missing on Tuesday at 6pm.

But today (Sunday) they confirmed that he had been found safe and well.

