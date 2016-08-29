VIDEO: Cultural relationship between Blyth and Gothenburg praised

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

A special relationship between Blyth and Gothenburg, in Sweden, which has helped see the Tall Ships Regatta come to Northumberland, has been praised.

The Blyth and Gothenburg programme brings together the communities of South East Northumberland and Sweden to celebrate the Blyth Tall Ships Regatta to Gothenburg. The ships leave Blyth today and will race to Gothenburg, which will then host its own celebration event.

Conny Brannberg

The cultural collaboration agreement with West Sweden was first signed by the North East Local Enterprise Partnership in 2012.

And Swedish representative Conny Brannberg, president of the cultural affairs committee, has praised the event in Blyth and says Gothenburg is looking forward to hosting the ships.