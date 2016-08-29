VIDEO: Spectacular fire and light display at Tall Ships

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

A spectacular display of fire and lights thrilled the crowds at Blyth quayside last night.

Spotlights illuminated the forest of masts from the Tall Ships and performers waved flaming torches, before the ships sounded their horns.

Fire and lights at the Tall Ships.

The display was part of the nightly fireworks display which has lit up the night sky during the four-day event, the biggest event Northumberland has hosted.

The nightly fireworks were accompanied by a film and musical score created by Swedish artist Cecilia Stenbom and UK composer Chris Sharkey, who have worked with the people of Blyth and Gothenburg to produce the show.