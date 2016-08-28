VIDEO: Watch the stunning Tall Ships fireworks display

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

Tonight is the last chance to see the fabulous fireworks display which has been lighting up the night sky at the Tall Ships festival.

The fireworks, visible for miles around and seen here on a video by John Tuttiett Photography, have been thrilling both visitors and people all around the area for the last two nights.

Fabulous fireworks at Blyth. Picture by Brian Smith

The display is accompanied by a film and musical score created by Swedish artist Cecilia Stenbom and UK composer Chris Sharkey, who have worked with people from Blyth and Gothenburg to produce the stunning experience.

Tonight's display starts at 9pm.