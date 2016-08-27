WATCH: Plenty of entertainment on offer at Tall Ships

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

Families have been enjoying live music and other fun activities in the sunshine at the Blyth Tall Ships regatta this afternoon.

As well as the parade that is currently taking place, entertainment is being provided at the beach, bandstand, in the Market Place and at Ridley Park.

A large crowd enjoy a circus skills show in Ridley Park.

There is also a stage at Dun Cow Quay and the video shows the Sing Morpeth community choir in action.

Funfair attractions are across the site and those coming along will likely run into a pirate or two.

