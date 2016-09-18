Wet weather fails to dampen spirits at market

An inaugural teenage market has been hailed a success.

Wet weather failed to dampen the spirits as crowds turned up to the first teenage market held at Newbiggin.

Marketeers lined the sea front selling a variety of items, including cakes and sweets. There was also a tombola.

The market was organised by Newbiggin Town Council with support from Northumberland County Council and Northumberland Youth Service.

Coun Liz Simpson, local ward councillor and deputy business chairman at the county council, said: “Newbiggin’s Teenage Market was a great success and it was fantastic to see how much hard work and effort the sellers and performers had put in.”

TheTeenage Market is a national initiative providing young people with the opportunity to develop and showcase their entrepreneurial skills.

Coun Simpson added: “These unique new markets will be a real asset to Northumberland towns and will attract a new generation of shoppers and visitors to our bustling market places.”

Newbiggin Teenage Market follows on from the success of Northumberland’s first ever teenage market in Berwick earlier this year.

The county council secured a license to hold the teenage markets in locations across Northumberland for the next two years.