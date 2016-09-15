Winners will be crowned tonight at Best of Northumberland awards

Community heroes will be honoured and celebrated for their courage, determination, selflessness and achievement at a glittering awards ceremony tonight.

The eagerly-anticipated Best of Northumberland presentation will be staged at Linden Hall, Longhorsley.

Over the last few months, readers have been encouraged to nominate individuals and groups in the county who go above and beyond the call of duty and/or show incredible strength and courage in the face of adversity.

Organised by Northeast Press – publishers of the Northumberland Gazette, Morpeth Herald and News Post Leader – and Tweeddale Press’s Berwick Advertiser, the annual Best of Northumberland awards are a celebration of bravery, determination, commitment and achievement.

We have been looking for people who, in their everyday lives, manage to do something extraordinary for the benefit of themselves and others.

And, following people’s nominations, judges have met to decide on the finalists. Those shortlisted are:

Sporting Achievement: Alex Kate Brown; Bobbie Griffiths; Rachel Alice Hooley; Christine Burns, Kris Whitelaw and Paul Richardson.

Community Group: Stryke Martial Arts; Seaton Sluice Old Hartley Association; Bailiffgate Museum; Tennents of Rodsley Court.

Community champion: Stewart Allen; Carolyn of Bates Welfare Cricket Club; Clive Grey.

Child of Courage: Oliver Shanks; Kaycee Hand; Paige Tazey.

Student of the Year: Isabella Redmayne and Anna Camsell, of King Edward VI School, Morpeth; Fran Bell, Daire Treuman, Lewis de Silva Felix Carr, of Monkseaton Middle School.

Role Model of the Year: Cameron Hartley; Clive Grey; Cole McPherson; Bailey Hand.

Volunteer of the Year: Ian Hogg; Len Shepard; Knitted with love project.

Green Champion: Carole Catchpole; Friends of Alnwick Cemetery; Alnwick Wildlife Group.

Child of Achievement: Rachel Alice Hooley; Cole Taylor; Harrison Cole; Lewis Chirimuta and Emily Robson.

Fund-raiser of the Year: TT Electronics; Lesley Cole; Ivan Hollingworth; Students at King Edward VI School, Morpeth.

Lifetime Contribution: Margaret Bennett; Barbara and Richard Martin.

Sports Team: Alnmouth Community Rowing group; Alnwick Ladies Bowling Club; Northumberland Girls U13 cricket team.