Work is completed on new build at school

Work has been completed on a new look school ahead of the term starting.

Construction has been finished at Bedlingtonshire Community High School after it was one of six schools in the region included in the £150million Priority School Building Programme (PSBP).

The work was carried out by SES Engineering Services (SES) after being awarded the contract by main contractor Galliford Try.

The two-storey facility is shaped like an ‘E’ with a main dining hall and sports hall facilities at the spine of the building, and classroom and technology blocks extending at right angles.

SES’ operations manager for the North East, Michael Dickinson said: “Eighteen months ago there were six empty sites and now the region boasts six new secondary schools.”

SES’ regional director for the North East and Yorkshire, Steve Joyce, said: “All of the projects had to be ready and pre-commissioned with life safety systems available for building control and independent certifier sign off within a very small window of time. Implementing our Smart Landings process at the beginning of the project helped us to commence work with the end in mind and I couldn’t be more proud of what we have achieved.”

Galliford Try’s operations director, Jeremy Barnett, said: “The Priority School Building Programme has been a new build project which has replaced a number of outdated buildings. Thanks to our extensive experience of the education sector, combined with that of our sub-contractors, such as SES, we have delivered high quality and best value learning environments that support improved educational achievement.”