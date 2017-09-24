Logistics firm is clowning around

A kind-hearted Cramlington firm is helping to put a smile on the faces of youngsters in hospital.

Moody Logistics and Storage has raised £21,000 for the Great North Children’s Hospital Foundation’s Clown Doctors programme.

The money will fund extra sessions of the project, which provides child-centred play therapy for young patients in the Great North Children’s Hospital (GNCH) at the RVI in Newcastle

The firm nominated the Foundation as its chosen charity for 2017 as part of its 70th anniversary celebrations.

A summer ball raised £18,000 which, with an additional £3,000 through Barclays Matched Funding Scheme, brought the total to £21,000.

Caroline Moody, group managing director, said: “My father Alan, who is chairman of the business, was initially a supporter of the former Newcastle Children’s Hospital Charity before it merged with the Great North Children’s Hospital Foundation, so when we were looking for a good cause to work with during our anniversary year it seemed appropriate to choose the GNCH Foundation, which does such fantastic work for children and their families and carers from all over the northern region.”

The Clown Doctors use performing arts such as storytelling, music, improvisation and clowning to help children in hospital come to terms with their situation.

The extra funding will increase their involvement at the GNCH to two sessions per week for the next year.

Nuritza Daghlian, Clown Doctors project manager, expressed her delight at Moody’s generosity and the support from the Great North Children’s Hospital Foundation.

she said: “Thanks to them both, the Clown Doctors will now be able to visit many more young people who are undergoing medical treatment in Newcastle, supporting them and their families through what can be the most challenging of circumstances.

“In doing so, we hope to raise many more smiles along the way and continue to provide a welcome distraction from the situations in which these children find themselves.”