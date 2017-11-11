Loyalty scheme lands school cash

A school is celebrating a cash windfall, thanks to a loyalty scheme.

The Josephine Butler Primary Campus at Ashington, part of Northumberland C of E Academy, has received £739.33 from the scheme which sees profits shared with 13,000 customers across the UK.

YPO, the UK’s largest publicly-owned buying organisation, is rewarding schools with a share of £1.3million through its Share of Profits Loyalty Scheme.

Profits are given back to its public sector customers based on how much they spend on resources each year.

Clare Marriott, head of Josephine Butler Primary Campus, said: “We were delighted to receive our vouchers through YPO’s Share of Profits Loyalty Scheme.

“The vouchers have been invaluable for our school, helping us to reinvest in the school’s resources and our pupils’ futures.”

The school plans to use its loyalty vouchers to buy soft furnishings for the new key stage two library.

Since its introduction in 2011, the loyalty scheme has given back almost £10million to YPO customers in the public sector.