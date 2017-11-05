Magpie banger victory

Butcher Alex Daley, from Cramlingon, is such a fan of Newcastle United that he created a speciality sausage in honour of his beloved team.

Now, his Black and White banger has scored a major victory after picking up a top award in a national competition run to celebrate 2017 UK Sausage Week this week.

Alex, 36, who is shop manager at George Payne Butchers, in Gosforth, first came up with the sausage recipe about a year ago. It has since proved a sizzling success at the Princes Road shop.

The sausage contains finely diced Scottish black and white puddings from Ramsays in Carluke, pork from free-range native and rare breed pigs sourced from Tom Burns, of Beal, Northumberland, and Boot Boys brown ale from Anarchy Brew Company in Stannington, Morpeth.

“Alex is a real credit to the business. He’s a Newcastle United fanatic and the black and white sausage recipe is all his own idea. It has become one of our best sellers – the sausages always sell out quickly when he makes them.

“We even suspect some of our customers are hoarding them like magpies!” said owner George Payne.

The Black and White banger was crowned Best Innovative Sausage by an Independent Butcher in the North.

Alex travelled down to the Plaisterers’ Hall in London on Monday to receive his award from UK Sausage Week ambassador and TV personality, Eric Knowles, from the Antiques Roadshow.