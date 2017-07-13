Major anniversary for club

A Cramlington-based running and cycling club is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year.

During the mid 1980s, a small group of squash players, who went along to the Concordia sports and leisure centre, were looking for something different to do outside of the traditional squash season and they signed up for the Great North Cycle Race as well as a number of the fun runs that were popping up across the region.

From these beginnings, the Concordia Runners and Peddlers was formed. Ian Mowbray became the main driving force and was instrumental in the group’s affiliation to the North of England Athletic Association.

As well as members taking part in major events, such as the Great North Run and Blaydon Race, and the range of keenly-contested competitions within the club, it provided many family days out across the region.

Although running was the main activity, even as far back as 1989, an annual cycle ride became firmly embedded in the itinerary.

In addition, there were coast-to-coast rides for charity as well as jaunts around the Yorkshire Dales and Moors.

Using the initials C.R.A.P meant many of the region’s athletes had heard of the club by the early 1990s.

An annual golf trip was recently introduced and members get together socially for activities such as quiz nights.

Runners still train regularly on a Tuesday night and their base is still Concordia.

Mr Mowbray died of pancreatic cancer in 2011 and the club’s annual cycle ride is now dedicated to raising funds for Pancreatic Cancer UK.

The 2017 C.R.A.P Cycle was a 160-mile trek starting from and finishing at Cramlington via Durham and Haltwhistle.

With a support van kindly supplied by Springfield Citroen, it meant costs were minimal and more money went to the charity.

New members are welcome. Details about activities and membership can be obtained from Phil George via the Concordia reception desk.