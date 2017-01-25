Major road closed due to car crash

Motorists are being advised to avoid the A189 in Ashington following a single car crash.

A car, believed to be a people carrier, crashed in the southbound lane of the A189 Spine Road, coming to rest upside down across both lanes.

Emergency crews are currently at the scene at the North Seaton roundabout, with police closing the road to allow for recovery.

The northbound lanes were closed at one point but have now been reopened by police.

One motorist who saw the aftermath said: “There are three ambulances in attendance, three fire engines and around six police cars.

“There are huge queues going north while those going south aren’t able to get on the A189.”