Man arrested after pensioner robbed in street

A man has been arrested following an incident yesterday morning where a 91-year-old woman’s handbag was forcibly stolen.

The pensioner was walking along Brierley Road in Cowpen just before 10am when she was approached by a man, who pushed her to the ground and made off with her bag.

She suffered bruising to her body and was taken to hospital, where she is being treated for minor injuries and remains under observation.

A 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of robbery and is detained in custody.

Sergeant Johnny Pallace, from the Blyth neighbourhood team, said: “We have extra officers in the area carrying out inquiries.

“There were a number of witnesses in the area and we would appeal for those witnesses to come forward.

“We are aware of a number of social media videos in circulation and we would appeal for people to come forward with those videos.”

Any witnesses are asked to call police on 101 – quoting reference 277 of 04/10/17.