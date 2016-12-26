Man arrested in North Tyneside over allegations of deliberately infecting men with HIV

A man is due to appear in court today in connection with allegations that men were deliberately infected with HIV.

Daryll Rowe, 26, and of no fixed address, was arrested in Wallsend on Friday, after a joint operation between Northumbria Police, Police Scotland and Sussex Police.

He was arrested in Brighton earlier this year but failed to answer bail on Friday, November 18.

Rowe has now been charged with eight counts of causing grievous bodily harm and one count of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm. He is due to appear at Newcastle Crown Court today.

Anyone who thinks they may have had a sexual encounter with this man is urged to come forward and anyone with concerns is encouraged to contact their local sexual health services.

Northumbria Police is asking for anyone who has been in contact with Rowe in our region, or has any information that may be useful to police, to contact officers on 101 and quote reference number 437 of 23/12/16.