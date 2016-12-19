Man assaulted in hate crime incident

A man was taken to hospital following a disability hate crime in Newbiggin on Saturday night.

The victim was walking along Moorcroft with a female friend when he was approached by a group of male youths at 9.37pm.

They shouted verbal abuse at the man concerning his disability.

His friend left to get help and one of the males threw a stone, hitting him on the head. This caused him to fall and hit his head on the ground.

The victim was shocked and distressed by the incident and was taken to the Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital near Cramlington for treatment.

Acting Inspector Michelle Caisley said: “We’re asking for help from the public to identify those responsible for this attack.”

Witnesses, or anyone with information about what happened, should call police on 101 – quoting reference number 1241 of 17/12/16 – or ring the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.