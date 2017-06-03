Man charged after chemicals found at house in Ashington

An Ashington man is set to appear in court on Monday following an incident where chemicals were recovered from a property.

On Wednesday, Northumbria Police received a report of a man with a suspected firearm at an address in Chestnut Street, Ashington.

Officers attended the house and after a search of the premises, a quantity of chemicals, paraffin and paraphernalia were recovered.

No firearm was found at the address.

The force has today charged William John Rae, 43, of Chestnut Street, Ashington, with offences relating to explosive substances.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at South East Northumberland Magistrates’ Court in Bedlington on Monday, June 5.

Tests are on-going in relation to the chemicals recovered.

Chief Superintendent Sharon Scott said: “Extra officers have been in the area to carry out a number of inquiries and residents are thanked for their patience.

“A number of materials were found at the address, but we want to reassure the public that this is very much an isolated incident.

“We understand that an arrest of this nature may cause people some concern, but we do not believe that there is any risk to the public.

“We always encourage people to report suspicious behaviour and anyone who has any concerns can call police on 101.”