Man charged after robbery of 91-year-old woman in Blyth

A 32-year-old man has been charged with two offences following the street robbery of a 91-year-old woman in Blyth on Wednesday.

The attack happened on Brierley Road at just before 10am.

Christopher Parker, 32, of Greenside House, in Cowpen, Blyth, has been charged with assault with intent to rob, and theft..

He is due to appear before Mid and South-East Northumberland Magistrates' Court today (Friday, October 6).