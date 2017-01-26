Man charged over fatal collision

A man has been charged in connection with a fatal collision last July.

David Hope, 43, died after he was struck by a car on the A19 near to the Killingworth turn-off.

Daniel Angus, 25, of Ashington, has been charged with a number of offences including causing death by dangerous driving; causing death by careless driving over the prescribed limit; causing death while driving disqualified and causing death while driving with no insurance and no driving licence.

He is due to appear at North Tyneside Magistrates’ Court on March 1.