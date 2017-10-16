Man jailed following fatal collision in Northumberland

A 20-year-old man who pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving last month has been sentenced to six years in prison today.

Jordan O’Donnell was the driver of a car that collided with a number of parked vehicles in Victoria Terrace, Bedlington, at around 1.45am on August 19.

A passenger in the car, 19-year-old Bethany Fisher from the Bedlington area, died at the scene and another woman sustained serious injuries as a result of the collision.

O’Donnell, of Waverley Court in Bedlington, left the scene without reporting it to police and later tried to claim his vehicle had been stolen to try and avoid prosecution.

He appeared at Newcastle Crown Court on September 18 and also pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving, causing death whilst uninsured, attempting to pervert the course of justice and failing to stop after a road traffic collision.

Sergeant Steve Armstrong, of Northumbria Police Motor Patrols, said: “Jordan O’Donnell’s actions that evening were extremely dangerous.

“He drove his Ford Mondeo motor car in a dangerous manner at speeds well in excess of the speed limit through a built up residential area and showed no regard to the safety of members of the public or his passengers.

“At the time of the fatal collision, Jordan was under the influence of alcohol and his vehicle was not insured.

“I would like to thank the local community in Bedlington for their help and support during this investigation and my thoughts are with the family and friends of those involved at this difficult time.

“Northumbria Police is committed to dealing with those who think that it is acceptable to drive motor vehicles on the road in a dangerous manner, under the influence of alcohol or uninsured, and anyone who is identified as doing this will face prosecution.”