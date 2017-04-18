Man receives injunction after disturbances

A Guide Post man has been served with an anti-social behaviour injunction (ASBI) after residents complained about what they felt was unacceptable behaviour.

Lance Hill moved in with a Bernicia Homes tenant without permission at its scheme in Morpeth Close and officers from Northumbria Police were called to the address on numerous occasions in response to reports of noise and disturbances.

The housing provider took action as a result and it has announced that an injunction has been secured against the 36-year-old.

Effective until January 26, 2018, the ASBI prohibits him from entering Morpeth Close or the playing field behind it and using or threatening violence, using abusive language or posting abusive/insulting comments on social media about residents of Morpeth Close and Bernicia staff.

It also gives police the power to arrest him if he breaches the terms.

Hazel Wright, Bernicia enforcement officer, said: “We will act quickly and take whatever action is required to give our tenants the right to enjoy peace and quiet in their own homes.

“We will continue to work with our partners, Northumbria Police, to tackle any anti-social behaviour on or around our estates.”

Bedlington Neighbourhood Sergeant Paul Melrose added: “This is another example of effective partnership working in action and demonstrates our on-going commitment to proactively tackle anti-social behaviour issues.”

Anyone wishing to report incidents of anti-social behaviour involving Bernicia tenancies are encouraged to do so by calling 0344 8003800 or emailing info@bernicia.com