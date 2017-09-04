Many in county alive after organ donations

More than 200 people are now alive in Northumberland thanks to organ donation.

The number of people living in the county currently known to be alive thanks to organ transplants has reached 246.

This figure has been revealed by NHS Blood and Transplant. Its annual Transplant Activity Report, recently published, shows the UK-wide number of people alive thanks to transplants has reached the milestone figure of 50,000.

As well as issuing the report, it is urging people in Northumberland to join the NHS Organ Donor Register – www.organdonation.nhs.uk