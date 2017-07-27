Markets in Ashington town centre continue

A new partnership has been formed to deliver and manage the Saturday markets in Ashington for the remainder of 2017.

The popular stalls were at risk of closure due to the end of grant funding for the Ashington Town Team co-ordinator and many local residents and traders had expressed their concerns.

Ashington Town Council assisted the Town Team in bringing in a new partner to operate the market.

The body that has been chosen is MyNE63 Community Interest Company (CIC), which is a new, not for private profit community business providing support and services for the people of Ashington through trading.

Janet Cresswell, MyNE63 director, said: “We hope that this is the start of a new way forward for the Saturday markets and that they go from strength to strength.”

The next market on Station Road will take place on Saturday. As well as the stalls, those who come along to the summer market can enjoy some live music.

Traders interested in having a stall, or anyone wanting more information about the markets, contact Janet by email – j.cresswell@myne63.co.uk