Medical group’s delight at good rating

A medical group is celebrating after being rated as good by inspectors.

Collingwood Medical Group, in Blyth, received the rating from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) following an inspection earlier this year.

The practice, which serves just under 5,000 patients, was rated good for delivering safe, caring, effective and well-led services which are responsive to people’s needs.

In the last year, the practice has expanded and strengthened its clinical team, with support from the management team at Northumbria Primary Care (NPC) Ltd.

Patients at Collingwood Medical Practice said they felt treated with compassion, dignity and respect and were involved in decisions about their care.

One area of outstanding practice highlighted was the introduction of a weekly ward round at a local care home for patients with advanced dementia.

During these visits, by the same GP each week, patients’ care plans are reviewed and their families can speak to the GP if they wish.

As well as the care offered to patients, the report also identified the positive support offered to their carers.

Dr Pippa Male, executive GP for Collingwood Medical Group, said: “This is great news for our patients.

“We’re delighted the CQC has recognised the work that we have been doing over the past year.

“We’ve worked hard to strengthen our clinical team and have highly-skilled health professionals to ensure that patients get care from the most appropriate person.

“This includes nurse practitioners and clinical pharmacists as well as a specialist women’s health practitioner

“A new centralised appointment system has improved access to our services, with more patients able to get advice on the same day and an urgent appointment if required.

“We already offer a range of appointments to try and suit our patients, such as longer appointments for those with more complex needs and availability outside of school and working hours, as well as telephone consultations.”

The practice joined Northumbria Primary Care in 2015, a partnership between local GP surgeries and Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, which now provides support to six GP practices across Northumberland and North Tyneside.

Dr Nigel Twelves, clinical director of NPC, said: “The staff at Collingwood Medical Group have done a fantastic job to ensure that patients at the practice can receive the best possible care. This team is highly-skilled, diverse, and dedicated to providing the best possible care for patients.

“We’re proud to have a true partnership approach with local GPs, this is so important as we all must work much more closely, between all parts of the health and care system, to provide the best possible care for patients.

“This is reflected in the findings of the report which acknowledged that the practice had strong partnership working with other organisations and the local community to ensure services met patients’ needs.”